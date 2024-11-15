Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 70.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.82.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $277.08 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $193.73 and a twelve month high of $307.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.23 and a 200 day moving average of $275.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

