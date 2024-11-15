Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.24 Million in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HELO opened at $62.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.17. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $62.99. The firm has a market cap of $680.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

