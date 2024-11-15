Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 17,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $782.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $780.95 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,000.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,035.67. The company has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.15.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,097.14.

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 27.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

