Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 217 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 14.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.47.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $178.17 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $193.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.72, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 410.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

