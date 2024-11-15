Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 437 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,861 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 2.4% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its position in FedEx by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $292.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $234.45 and a 1 year high of $313.84.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.04.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

