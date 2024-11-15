Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 61.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317,531 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978,954 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 2,370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 536.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,673,000 after acquiring an additional 879,707 shares during the period. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,237,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $209.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.84. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $157.44 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

