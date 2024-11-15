Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,068 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 23,574 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 55,740 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,028 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $290.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.76.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $223.96 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $196.43 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.59 and a 200-day moving average of $253.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

