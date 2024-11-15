Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 101 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,721,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 99.3% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,692,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,269,000 after purchasing an additional 72,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $739,000.

BATS MTUM opened at $209.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

