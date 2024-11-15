Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,111 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 249,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 338,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 63,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,129.97. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROL. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Rollins Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $50.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

