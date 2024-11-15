Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IGTR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IGTR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGTR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 119,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 145,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 91,874 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000.

Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IGTR stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $28.63. The company has a market cap of $170.66 million, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.39.

Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (IGTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global BMI – USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that uses a proprietary, rules-based approach to toggle investments among various equity markets and cash. The funds tactical strategy determines investments based on momentum.

