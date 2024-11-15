Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,539 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,386,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 689.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 79,541 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,180,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,118,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $140.09 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $116.70 and a one year high of $150.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.68 and its 200-day moving average is $141.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

