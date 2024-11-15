Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Update

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,457,100 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the October 15th total of 1,859,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 196.9 days.
Asahi Group Price Performance
Asahi Group stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.06. Asahi Group has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $14.10.
Asahi Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Asahi Group
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.