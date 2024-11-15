Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Update

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,457,100 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the October 15th total of 1,859,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 196.9 days.

Asahi Group Price Performance

Asahi Group stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.06. Asahi Group has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

Asahi Group Company Profile

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products.

