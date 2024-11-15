Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,875,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,358,000 after buying an additional 187,961 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,270,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,705,000 after purchasing an additional 57,650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,207,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,919,000 after purchasing an additional 63,291 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,773,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,109,000 after purchasing an additional 100,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,775,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,762,000 after buying an additional 22,234 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

