Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 85 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Charter Communications by 39.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.06.

Charter Communications Trading Down 2.9 %

CHTR opened at $394.25 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $421.16. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.