Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 425,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,466,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $214.12 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $160.20 and a 1-year high of $216.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.95.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.