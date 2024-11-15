Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 429 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Marathon Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 303,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $974,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 782,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,742,000 after buying an additional 63,716 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This represents a 14.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $52.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.86. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

