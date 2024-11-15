Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 6,685 Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADPT. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 769.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. The firm has a market cap of $823.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

