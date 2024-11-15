Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 699 ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 699 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,417,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,176,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,208,000 after acquiring an additional 160,723 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 629,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,030,000 after purchasing an additional 45,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 317.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 194,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

In related news, EVP Anita Mahon sold 25,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $911,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,423.50. The trade was a 27.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $4,687,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,323,661.15. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,483 shares of company stock worth $20,737,537 over the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXLS opened at $45.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $47.32.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $472.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.73 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

