Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Invests $26,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,303,274,000 after buying an additional 746,395 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,656,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $247,218,000 after acquiring an additional 337,464 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,755,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $181,268,000 after acquiring an additional 316,295 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,657 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $105,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 582,295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,134,000 after purchasing an additional 35,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,590. This trade represents a 32.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $423,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,611.60. The trade was a 58.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,820 shares of company stock valued at $21,892,856. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $97.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.18. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $74.06 and a 1 year high of $115.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 73.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on STX. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

