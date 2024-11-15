Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Invests $30,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,164,000 after buying an additional 791,149 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Airbnb by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,178 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,423,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,784 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,001,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,923,000 after purchasing an additional 92,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,579,141.36. The trade was a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,909,440. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 417,806 shares of company stock valued at $51,809,831. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $134.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.96. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.31.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

