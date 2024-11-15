Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 40.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Copart by 6,085.7% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 10,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Copart in the first quarter worth about $3,877,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,382,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Copart in the first quarter worth $644,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $57.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.11. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

