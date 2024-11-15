Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 174.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSA shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Shares of NSA opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.99.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.42). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

