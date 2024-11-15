Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $168.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.44 and a 200-day moving average of $160.68. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $128.05 and a one year high of $177.51.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.