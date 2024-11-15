Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 445 First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8,717.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 547,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after purchasing an additional 541,373 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 327.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after acquiring an additional 299,667 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 564,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 217,159 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,378,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,102,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $65.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

