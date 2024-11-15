Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Takes Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,093,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 730.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,537,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,585 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,868,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,341 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $83,539,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $65,389,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ES. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.46.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.09 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of -39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -182.17%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

