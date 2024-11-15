Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Takes Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $989,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,799.02. The trade was a 36.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,872,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,874,874. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,387 shares of company stock worth $6,971,838 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 2.4 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of IRM stock opened at $113.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $61.59 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 794.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IRM. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

