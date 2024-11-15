Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 46,542.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 451,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,643,000 after buying an additional 450,530 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,646.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 222,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,189,000 after acquiring an additional 209,706 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,096,000 after purchasing an additional 173,884 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,848.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 145,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 138,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 206,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,530,000 after purchasing an additional 125,273 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $153.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $156.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.09.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.