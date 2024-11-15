Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $110.88. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

