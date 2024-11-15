Assetmark Inc. Buys 2,388 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 120,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 33,565 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 32,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 414.0% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 13,033 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $64.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $66.75.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.