Assetmark Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Relx by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after buying an additional 38,169 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 11,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RELX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Relx Trading Down 0.4 %

RELX opened at $45.95 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $48.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.87.

Relx Profile



RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

