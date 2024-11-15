Atria Investments Inc Acquires 3,208 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCE. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in BCE by 3,480.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in BCE by 121.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 60.0% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 321.0% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Edward Jones downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BCE from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

BCE Stock Down 1.4 %

BCE opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.29, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $41.77.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.737 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,214.29%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

