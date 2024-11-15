Atria Investments Inc Has $2.69 Million Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 93.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Michael Olosky sold 6,871 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.41, for a total value of $1,287,694.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,866.94. The trade was a 26.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,797.50. This trade represents a 36.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,259 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SSD opened at $182.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.93 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.19). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $587.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.80%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

