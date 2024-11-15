Atria Investments Inc Invests $2.18 Million in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.17% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 8,495.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,686,000 after buying an additional 303,364 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,028,000. MRA Advisory Group raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 105,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 43,058 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 555.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 34,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter valued at $2,568,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

Shares of QQQE stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.70. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $76.87 and a 1 year high of $94.29.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

