Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,757 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 48,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Hologic by 20.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Hologic by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Hologic by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Hologic by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.91.

Hologic Stock Performance

Hologic stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.25 million. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.