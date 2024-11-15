Atria Investments Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 39.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 114.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 2,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 143.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 64.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.62.

TYL opened at $614.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $593.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.54. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.80 and a 52-week high of $631.43.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.97, for a total transaction of $1,467,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,291.50. This trade represents a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.82, for a total transaction of $3,786,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,436,500. This trade represents a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $19,307,295. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

