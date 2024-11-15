Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 90.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AXTA opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.