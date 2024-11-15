Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 782 CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRVL. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 435.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $346.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.95. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $203.90 and a 52 week high of $367.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CorVel news, Director R Judd Jessup sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.60, for a total value of $779,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,113.20. The trade was a 5.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $314,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,999.96. This represents a 13.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CorVel Company Profile

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

