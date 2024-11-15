B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for GAIN

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note issued on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Investment’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

GAIN opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $501.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 845,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after buying an additional 140,723 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,425,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 1,345.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 29,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 17,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

