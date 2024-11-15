B. Riley Financial Files Late Form 12b-25 with SEC for Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

B. Riley Financial, Inc. recently made a disclosure with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), filing a Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 regarding its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ending September 30, 2024. The company’s notification included estimates concerning its financial condition and operational results for the noted period.

Get alerts:

This information, along with the Form 12b-25, has been provided as Exhibit 99.1, indicating certain insights into B. Riley Financial, Inc.’s financial standing and operations during the specified timeframe. It’s important to note that the details shared in this filing, including Exhibit 99.1, are intended for disclosure purposes and should not be considered as formally filed under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Additionally, this data is not to be incorporated by reference into any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act unless expressly indicated in such filings specifically referring to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

In terms of financial statements and exhibits, the company’s filing lists two key items. Firstly, Exhibit 99.1 involves the Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25, submitted on November 13, 2024, and secondly, the document includes a cover page interactive data file (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

It’s important to acknowledge that forward-looking statements, as indicated in the attached exhibit, are accompanied by potential risks and uncertainties, in accordance with the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and may be influenced by various factors, such as external economic forces, technological changes, and regulatory conditions.

B. Riley Financial’s continuous engagement in disclosing financial data and related information reaffirms its commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance. Investors and stakeholders can access the complete filing on the SEC’s website for more detailed insights into the company’s operations and financial performance.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read B. Riley Financial’s 8K filing here.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

See Also