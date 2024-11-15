B. Riley Has Negative Forecast for CLF FY2026 Earnings

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE CLF opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 299.8% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 138.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

