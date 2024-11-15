B. Riley Weighs in on Eventbrite’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eventbrite in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eventbrite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

EB has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eventbrite has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Shares of EB stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $361.82 million, a PE ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 2.29. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $9.20.

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 495,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,396.16. This trade represents a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 628,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,300.56. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Eventbrite by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 121,966 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 597.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 98,723 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Eventbrite during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 1,827.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 876,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 830,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

