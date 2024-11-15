Barrington Research Estimates iHeartMedia FY2027 Earnings

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of iHeartMedia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year. Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for iHeartMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday.

IHRT opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $339.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

