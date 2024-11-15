Benchmark Cuts Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target to $75.00

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Diodes from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $55.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $86.74.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,672.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,576,587. The trade was a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $132,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,086.35. The trade was a 3.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,921 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,101 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Diodes during the first quarter worth about $1,055,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 144,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 19.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 479,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,813,000 after buying an additional 76,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

