BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 377.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BILL by 75.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in BILL by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in BILL by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in BILL by 1,167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BILL from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BILL from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

BILL Price Performance

BILL stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.14. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $91.19.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.27 million. BILL had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.59%. BILL’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte purchased 42,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,095,500.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,750.40. This trade represents a 29.75 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig bought 21,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,525.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,415.60. This trade represents a 35.59 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 68,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,826 and have sold 6,112 shares valued at $398,910. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BILL Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

