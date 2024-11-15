BioSig Technologies Regains Nasdaq Compliance with Minimum Bid Price Requirement

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) recently announced that it has successfully regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The company received notification from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications staff, confirming its compliance status.

The issue arose when, on October 24, 2024, the Nasdaq staff notified BioSig that its common stock had failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 over the preceding 30 consecutive business days, as prescribed by the Listing Rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market. However, after monitoring the stock performance, Nasdaq acknowledged that for the most recent 10 consecutive business days, from October 30, 2024, to November 12, 2024, the closing bid price of BioSig’s common stock had consistently stood at $1.00 per share or higher. As a result, the company has now regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), effectively closing this matter.

In light of this achievement, BioSig Technologies issued a press release on November 13, 2024, to formally announce its Nasdaq bid price compliance. The press release noted the company’s gratification for the support received during the relisting process and its commitment to enhancing shareholder value moving forward.

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology enterprise concentrating on interpreting the body’s electrical signals, starting with heart rhythms. Through innovative software, the company strives to provide exceptional clarity in cardiac signal visualization, mitigating the necessity for deciphering ‘mixed signals.’ Its pioneering technology aims to address significant healthcare challenges by enhancing procedural efficiency and effectiveness in cardiac ablation procedures.

The company’s CEO, Anthony Amato, expressed enthusiasm and appreciation for the opportunities presented by the Nasdaq relisting and the ongoing success of BioSig. He affirmed the company’s dedication to delivering value to its shareholders and continuing its progress in the sector.

Investors and individuals can access further details and disclosures regarding BioSig Technologies, including risk factors associated with the business, in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, engages in development and commercialization of advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias in the United States. It offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.

