BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of XSVN opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

