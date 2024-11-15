Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Brinker International worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EAT. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $714,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 279,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after buying an additional 75,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,004,000 after acquiring an additional 135,580 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Brinker International by 231.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,046 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Brinker International by 1,686.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 182,172 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $116.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.23.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 839.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Brinker International from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $386,634.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,774.42. The trade was a 13.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

