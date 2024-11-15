Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Jag Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 834.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,819 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 3.8% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $170.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $795.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.31 and a 12 month high of $186.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.19%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

