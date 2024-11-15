Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 910.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.8% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Broadcom by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,744,366. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $170.38 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.31 and a 52 week high of $186.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $795.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

