Brokerages Set Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Target Price at $25.17

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNTA. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

In related news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $2,891,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,784.48. This trade represents a 18.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 11,742 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $180,591.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,631.08. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 325,031 shares of company stock worth $5,213,043 in the last three months. 11.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 485,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 104,091 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 830,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after buying an additional 34,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,427,000 after purchasing an additional 418,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

CNTA stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 13.29 and a quick ratio of 13.29. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

